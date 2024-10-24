LUXO (LUXO) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $30,745.25 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXO has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LUXO

