Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. 572,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,176. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

