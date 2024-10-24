L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Trading 11.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

L’Occitane International Trading Up 11.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body care, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

