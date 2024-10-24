Lisk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.01 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $132.05 million and $5.01 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000804 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,951,767 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.