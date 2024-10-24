Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 70.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lear by 240.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 222,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,322. Lear Co. has a one year low of $101.67 and a one year high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

