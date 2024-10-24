Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.8 %

LVS stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

