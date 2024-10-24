Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 992 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,086 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.50. 158,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.