Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 199,057 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 187,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,621 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of EGBN traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,296. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

