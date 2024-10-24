Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $173.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

