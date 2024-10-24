Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KYMR opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYMR. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

