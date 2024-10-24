KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.26. 1,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 25.49% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

