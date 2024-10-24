Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.62 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and $911,295.91 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00032377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,540,943 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

