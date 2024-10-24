Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.78. 8,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Keyera Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

