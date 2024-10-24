Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 745 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $279.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $282.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

