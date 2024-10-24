Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.5 %

KALU traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,891. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,166.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

