JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $950.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $820.00 to $950.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.35.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $907.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.09. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.