JMG Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

