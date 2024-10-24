Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 8,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 18,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group makes up about 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

