Jefferies Financial Group Boosts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $150.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $112.65.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 275.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.