Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jammin Java shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,001,000 shares changing hands.
Jammin Java Stock Performance
About Jammin Java
Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jammin Java
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.