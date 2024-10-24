iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,698,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $429,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

