iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 8026085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

