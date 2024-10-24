iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.83. 97,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.