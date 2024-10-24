iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.82 and last traded at $52.87. 1,521 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.99.
iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.
iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.
