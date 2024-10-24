iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 404,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 146,862 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

