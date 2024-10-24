iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 404,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 146,862 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.18.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.