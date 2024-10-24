iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 527,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 516,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

