iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $169.85 and last traded at $169.85. Approximately 1,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.73.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

