iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.