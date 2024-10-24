iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,191,782 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 788,893 shares.The stock last traded at $58.79 and had previously closed at $59.53.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.