iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231,645 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

