iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.83. 33,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,913. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
