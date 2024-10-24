iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.83. 33,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,913. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.