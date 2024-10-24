International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $208.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 6.9 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $16.02 on Thursday, hitting $216.73. 6,479,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,474. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $136.33 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after buying an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.