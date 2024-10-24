International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $15.93 on Thursday, reaching $216.82. 1,875,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $136.33 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

About International Business Machines

Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

