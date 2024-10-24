International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 29,957.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 715,686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,138,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $326.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

