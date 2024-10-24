Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.24-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.240-5.430 EPS.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.54. 139,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

