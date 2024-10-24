Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 35,722 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,552,336.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,157.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,789. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
