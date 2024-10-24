Insider Selling: Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Sells 17,750 Shares of Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Davyd Lewis sold 17,750 shares of Netwealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.17 ($18.78), for a total transaction of A$499,982.00 ($333,321.33).
Davyd Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Davyd Lewis sold 22,948 shares of Netwealth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.79 ($14.52), for a total transaction of A$499,968.08 ($333,312.05).
Netwealth Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.12.
Netwealth Group Increases Dividend
About Netwealth Group
Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company operates a platform that offers superannuation, including accumulation and retirement income products; investor directed portfolio services for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts and funds, self-managed superannuation funds administration; and non-custodial administration and reporting services.
