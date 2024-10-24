Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 15,751 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COF stock opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $160.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 386,870 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

