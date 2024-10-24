Insider Buying: SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHAGet Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.79 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,950.00 ($9,300.00).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. SHAPE Australia’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SHAPE Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHAPE Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.