Insider Buying: SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.79 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,950.00 ($9,300.00).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. SHAPE Australia’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

