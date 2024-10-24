Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,691. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.71 and its 200 day moving average is $440.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $24,911,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.