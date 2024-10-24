Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $285.83. The stock had a trading volume of 306,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,983. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average of $268.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.