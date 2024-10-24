Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 1,168 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.47. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

