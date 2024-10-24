Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,167. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $144.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,480.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,480.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,223 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,156 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

