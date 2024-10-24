Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,951,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $89.11. 39,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

