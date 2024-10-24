ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,275,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,403,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

