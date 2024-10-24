IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $153,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $41.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.93. 120,393,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,951,141. The company has a market cap of $814.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

