IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,361,000 after purchasing an additional 724,907 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.38. 560,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

