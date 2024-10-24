IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $39.82 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $168.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,978. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

