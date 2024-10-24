IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 122 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.37.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

