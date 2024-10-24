iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.
